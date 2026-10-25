In Indonesia, a man who sleeps 9 hours a day becomes an internet star thanks to a mattress brand ad

·68·World
In Indonesia, a man who sleeps 9 hours a day becomes an internet star thanks to a mattress brand ad

The Indonesian mattress brand Domi Bed has caught the attention of internet users with an unusual advertising campaign. The project featured a person sleeping for nine hours a day inside a moving vehicle. What initially seemed like a dream job turned out to be an advertisement aimed at promoting the product.

A video circulating on social media shows the interior of a large vehicle transformed into a bedroom. A bed and bedding accessories were installed inside, and a person was sleeping soundly. Passersby were able to observe this unusual scene through the windows. Those who saw someone peacefully sleeping inside a moving car could not hide their astonishment.

The main goal of the campaign was to demonstrate the comfort of the mattress. Through this approach, the brand tried to show that a comfortable sleeping environment can be created even while a vehicle is in motion.

In a short time, the video spread widely on social media and sparked the interest of many viewers. While some users called such a job enviable, others jokingly discussed the idea of getting paid to sleep all day long.

The advertising campaign stands out for showcasing the product's key feature in an unusual way. Instead of complex scenes, the comfort of the mattress was demonstrated directly.

Domi BedIndonesiaadvertising campaignmarketing
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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