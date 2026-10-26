Woman who murdered her rival wife and her daughter sentenced in Sirdaryo

In Shirin city, Sirdaryo region, a woman who attacked a man's legal wife and her daughters was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison. This was reported in the "Millar" program.

As it turned out, the 29-year-old woman had been living with a man in an unregistered religious marriage for six years. However, because the man also had a legal family, frequent conflicts arose between them.

According to the investigation, the disputes were also caused by the woman's desire to have a child. The enraged defendant took a kitchen knife, went to the man's house, and attacked his legal wife and two daughters.

As a result of the incident, the man's wife and 6-year-old daughter died. Their 3-year-old daughter also sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized.

The criminal case was reviewed by the Shirin City Court. The defendant was found guilty under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code. Applying the rules for sentencing for multiple crimes, she was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months of imprisonment.

According to the verdict, the convict will serve her sentence in a general-regime colony.