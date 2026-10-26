Children fall ill at three kindergartens in Fergana: 28 are receiving treatment in hospital

Children raised in three preschool educational institutions in the city of Fergana sought medical help with various symptoms of illness. Epidemiological investigations and laboratory tests are being conducted regarding the incident. This was reported by the Food Safety Committee.

According to the report, pupils of kindergartens No. 2, 7, and 47 complained of symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, weakness, nausea, and diarrhea.

As of 11:00 on October 26, 2026, 28 children are undergoing treatment at the Fergana Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital. Their general condition is stable, and no patients in serious condition have been registered.

Additionally, the condition of another 23 children who sought medical assistance was assessed as satisfactory. They were given relevant medical recommendations and allowed to undergo treatment at home.

Within the framework of the initial epidemiological investigation being conducted into the incident, the food products and ready-made meals consumed by the children in the kindergartens are being studied. In particular, products served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as their suppliers, have been identified.

Samples of food products and ready-made meals have been taken for bacteriological analysis for testing. Laboratory tests and epidemiological investigations are currently ongoing.

The exact cause of the children's illness has not yet been determined. The causes of the incident will be revealed based on the test results.