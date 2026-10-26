Ways to naturally lower cholesterol

High blood cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Diet, physical activity, and daily habits play an important role in controlling it. Consuming fewer certain products, increasing intake of fiber-rich foods, and regular exercise can help lower the levels of LDL, known as bad cholesterol. However, lifestyle changes cannot always replace medication.

Habits that help lower cholesterol

Reducing saturated fats. Excessive consumption of fatty meats, sausages, butter, cream, and full-fat dairy products can increase bad cholesterol levels. Replacing some of these with products rich in unsaturated fats, such as olive oil, nuts, and fish, is beneficial.

Increasing fiber-rich foods. Soluble fiber found in oats, beans, mung beans, chickpeas, lentils, apples, and pears helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. Adding them to your daily diet can be useful in lowering LDL levels in the blood.

Eating more vegetables and fruits. A variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grain products are an essential part of a balanced diet. They provide the body with fiber and other necessary nutrients.

Regular physical activity. Brisk walking, swimming, and cycling can help improve cholesterol levels. Adults are recommended to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

Weight control and quitting smoking. Reducing excess weight can have a positive effect on blood lipid levels. Quitting smoking also helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Why is it necessary to monitor cholesterol?

A person with high blood cholesterol may feel fine and notice no symptoms at all. Therefore, it cannot be determined solely by external signs. A blood test checks the levels of total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides.

If cholesterol is high, a doctor will determine a treatment plan based on the person's age, general health, and risk of cardiovascular disease. In some cases, changing one's diet is not enough, and medication is required. Therefore, prescribed medications should not be stopped arbitrarily.