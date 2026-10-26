Ways to naturally lower cholesterol

·4·Health
Ways to naturally lower cholesterol

High blood cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Diet, physical activity, and daily habits play an important role in controlling it. Consuming fewer certain products, increasing intake of fiber-rich foods, and regular exercise can help lower the levels of LDL, known as bad cholesterol. However, lifestyle changes cannot always replace medication.

Habits that help lower cholesterol

Reducing saturated fats. Excessive consumption of fatty meats, sausages, butter, cream, and full-fat dairy products can increase bad cholesterol levels. Replacing some of these with products rich in unsaturated fats, such as olive oil, nuts, and fish, is beneficial.

Increasing fiber-rich foods. Soluble fiber found in oats, beans, mung beans, chickpeas, lentils, apples, and pears helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. Adding them to your daily diet can be useful in lowering LDL levels in the blood.

Eating more vegetables and fruits. A variety of vegetables, fruits, and whole grain products are an essential part of a balanced diet. They provide the body with fiber and other necessary nutrients.

Regular physical activity. Brisk walking, swimming, and cycling can help improve cholesterol levels. Adults are recommended to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.

Weight control and quitting smoking. Reducing excess weight can have a positive effect on blood lipid levels. Quitting smoking also helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Why is it necessary to monitor cholesterol?

A person with high blood cholesterol may feel fine and notice no symptoms at all. Therefore, it cannot be determined solely by external signs. A blood test checks the levels of total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides.

If cholesterol is high, a doctor will determine a treatment plan based on the person's age, general health, and risk of cardiovascular disease. In some cases, changing one's diet is not enough, and medication is required. Therefore, prescribed medications should not be stopped arbitrarily.

CholesterolHeart HealthHealthy EatingPhysical Activity
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How many steps should you walk to lose 1 kilogram in a week?How many steps should you walk to lose 1 kilogram in a week?Today 00:55What happens if the gallbladder does not function properly: symptoms and what to look out for?What happens if the gallbladder does not function properly: symptoms and what to look out for?23 September 08:15What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?What the location of a headache indicates: What can the position of the pain mean?25 September 09:28Does "Unforgiveness" Lead to Cancer? An Expert's Opinion Sparks DebateDoes "Unforgiveness" Lead to Cancer? An Expert's Opinion Sparks Debate6 September 20:56«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality«Doesn't a child who wasn't breastfed respect their parents?» A professor's opinion and the medical reality13 September 13:02What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...What is your body saying? The truth behind the pain...27 July 16:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet