“Navbahor” secures 3 points in Urgench, solidifying its place in the top three

In one of the key matches concluding the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan's “Navbahor” club visited “Khorezm”. The Namangan side, led by Temur Kapadze, secured a confident 2-1 victory in an exciting and uncompromising encounter held at the “Khorezm SM” stadium.

This success allowed the Namangan team to bring their points tally to 49, further strengthening their 3rd place in the tournament table and narrowing the gap with second-placed “Pakhtakor” (53 points) to 4 points. Meanwhile, the representatives of the oasis remain in the dangerous 15th place with 23 points.

Quick own goal, Norchayev's skill, and a response strike

The match began with an unexpected quick attack and consecutive goals from the visitors:

3rd minute, unexpected start (own goal): Just 3 minutes into the game, “Khorezm” defender Abror Khusinov made a mistake, scoring an own goal and putting the “Falcons” in the lead;

35th minute — Husayn Norchayev's goal: Intensifying their attacks, “Navbahor” extended their lead just before the end of the first half — the team's main striker, Husayn Norchayev, hit the target accurately;

57th minute — Tavares's hopeful strike: In the second half, the hosts became more active, and in the 57th minute, foreign striker Rafael Tavares narrowed the score, bringing intrigue back to the game. However, in the remaining minutes, Kapadze's charges managed to hold onto the winning score.

Super League. 25th round match in numbers

Indicator “Khorezm” “Navbahor” Final score 1 2 Goals Rafael Tavares (57) Abror Khusinov (3, own goal), Husayn Norchayev (35) Head coach — Temur Kapadze Points accumulated 23 points (15th place) 49 points (3rd place) Match venue “Khorezm SM” stadium October 26, 2026

With only a few rounds left until the end of the season, this away victory for “Navbahor” allows the team to remain firmly among the medalists and continue the fight for silver medals until the very end.