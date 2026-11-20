Neslihan Atagül, known to millions of viewers for her role as "Nihan," and Kadir Doğulu have been living together for nearly 10 years. Rumors about their separation have circulated several times in the past as well.

Various reports are circulating on social media regarding the divorce of famous Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül and her husband, actor Kadir Doğulu. However, the famous couple has not yet officially confirmed this information.

The current rumors were sparked by a book launch held in Istanbul on November 6. During the event, journalists asked the actress various questions. In response to one of the questions, Neslihan Atagül replied: "I have my son."

This specific sentence was interpreted by some journalists as a hint regarding the couple's relationship, leading to the spread of reports about their divorce.

It is known that the couple had a son in 2025. For this reason, the actress's response sparked various discussions on social media.

Nevertheless, neither Neslihan Atagül nor Kadir Doğulu have issued an official statement regarding a divorce. For now, these reports remain unconfirmed rumors.