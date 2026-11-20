In the central match of the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League — the Tashkent derby — Lokomotiv hosted Pakhtakor on their home turf and secured a comeback 2:1 victory. The match remained intensely competitive until the final seconds.

The match began with a quick goal from the visitors: in the 4th minute, Flamarion opened the scoring, putting the "Lions" in the lead. However, near the end of the game, the "Railwaymen" managed to completely turn the situation around. In the 81st minute, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev restored parity, and in the 90+2nd minute of stoppage time, experienced striker Temurkhuja Abdukholikov became the author of the winning goal for the hosts.

Tournament table situation and consequences

This defeat came at a high cost for Kamoliddin Tajiev's Pakhtakor. The "Lions" remain in 2nd place with 59 points, effectively losing their chances in the title race. Meanwhile, Lokomotiv, celebrating an important victory, increased their point tally to 46 and climbed to 4th place in the tournament table.

Indicators Lokomotiv Pakhtakor Final score 2 1 Goal scorers Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (81'), Temurkhuja Abdukholikov (90+2') Flamarion (4') Table position 4th place (46 points) 2nd place (59 points)

Match report and lineups

Super League. 28th round Lokomotiv — Pakhtakor 2:1 Goals: Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (81), Temurkhuja Abdukholikov (90+2) — Flamarion (4).

Lokomotiv: 1. Aleksey Kozlov, 8. Bilol Tupliev (9. Suhrob Nurulloev, 76), 11. Temurkhuja Abdukholikov, 14. Nikolay Ivanov (45. Jovan Nisic, 73), 15. Aleksandr Shushnyar, 17. Sardor Mirzaev, 18. Oleksandr Kucherenko, 22. Sunatilla Poyonov (28. Shuhrat Muhammadiev, 76), 23. Diyorjon Turopov (70. Muhammedali Reimov, 73), 33. Oleg Zoteev, 99. Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.

Pakhtakor: 35. Sanjar Kuvvatov, 4. Zaid Tahseen, 8. Dilshod Saitov, 9. Ibrohim Ibragimov, 10. Akmal Mozgovoy, 21. Bashar Resan (17. Dostonbek Khamdamov, 40), 22. Muhammad-Bobur Karimov, 23. Abdurauf Buriev, 50. Flamarion, 55. Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, 90. Stefan Chinedu (77. Oybek Bozorov, 73).

In your opinion, what was the main reason for Pakhtakor's defeat in the derby — a lack of focus in the final minutes or Lokomotiv's strong willpower? Leave your thoughts in the comments!