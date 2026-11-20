Eldor Shomurodov has become a father once again
A joyful event has taken place in the family of Eldor Shomurodov, the striker for the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and captain of the Uzbekistan national team. The footballer has become a father for the third time. He welcomed a baby girl.
Shomurodov shared this happy news with his fans through his social media page. The newborn baby has been named Ifora.
For reference, Eldor Shomurodov was already a father of two children. He has a son named Mustafo and a daughter named Mubina.
In the comments on social media, many followers are congratulating the footballer and sending their best wishes to the newborn.
We wish the footballer's family joy and happiness on the arrival of their new guest.
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…