425 kilograms of meat products of unknown origin were discovered in a private home in the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region. Preliminary laboratory tests found the products unfit for consumption. This was reported by the Food Safety Committee.

It is noted that the meat products were found in a house in the "Buston" neighborhood. They were documented in accordance with established procedures and handed over to the laboratory of the Kashkadarya Regional Food Safety Department to determine their fitness for consumption.

According to the preliminary test results, the discovered meat was deemed unfit for consumption. Additional laboratory examinations of the product are currently planned.

According to current regulations, the slaughter of animals for meat must be carried out in specialized or mini-slaughterhouses in compliance with veterinary and sanitary requirements.

The meat of slaughtered animals must be inspected by veterinary specialists, and a relevant conclusion regarding its fitness for consumption must be issued. Furthermore, information about the product must be entered into an electronic information system, and a QR-coded label must be attached to the meat cuts.

When selling meat products, relevant veterinary documents and a veterinary-sanitary examination report must be present; they must be stored in special refrigerated display cases and transported based on established requirements.

The sale of meat products of unverified origin that do not meet veterinary and sanitary requirements is prohibited.