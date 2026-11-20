Fiona, a hippo known all over the world, has died at the Cincinnati Zoo in the USA. Her death was caused by swallowing a hat that had accidentally fallen into her enclosure. Veterinarians made several attempts to save the animal's life, but all efforts did not yield the expected results. This was reported by the Cincinnati Zoo administration.

It is reported that last week, Fiona accidentally swallowed a hat that had fallen into her habitat. Upon learning of the incident, veterinary specialists made several attempts to remove the object stuck in her system. At the same time, necessary medical care was provided to improve the hippo's condition and save her life.

However, despite all the doctors' efforts, it was not possible to save Fiona. Zoo representatives stated that this loss has been very difficult for them.

Zoo director Dave Jenike emphasized that no one expected Fiona's life to end in such a way. He said that the staff who had cared for the hippo for many years had exhausted all possibilities and taken every measure within their power to save her.

Fiona would have turned 10 years old next January. She was born in 2017, well ahead of schedule, in an extremely small and weak state. Initially, her survival was at serious risk, and veterinarians fought for a long time to save her life.

Later, the story of Fiona's struggle for life spread widely, capturing the attention of millions of people not only in the USA but all over the world. Her journey from a small and weak calf to a healthy hippo became an unforgettable event for many. Thus, Fiona became known as one of the zoo's most famous and beloved animals.

The zoo administration stated that Fiona's death is a great loss both for the staff who cared for her and for the millions of people who followed and loved her life.

Fiona, whose survival was once in doubt, later gained millions of fans around the world. Her untimely death has left a deep mark on the hearts of the zoo team and many others.