Sad news for "Breaking Bad" fans: RJ Mitte passes away at 34

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Sad news for "Breaking Bad" fans: RJ Mitte passes away at 34

American actor RJ Mitte, famous for playing Walter White's son in the hit series "Breaking Bad", has passed away at the age of 34. News of his death broke on October 12. Representatives of the actor have confirmed the information.

RJ Mitte gained widespread fame among viewers by portraying Walter "Flynn" White Jr. in the series. Much like his character, the actor himself lived with cerebral palsy. Mitte used this experience to strive for an authentic reflection of the lives and capabilities of people with disabilities.

The actor was known not only for his work in film and television, but also for his advocacy for the rights of people with disabilities. He collaborated with various organizations, championing the promotion of inclusivity in society and the creation of more opportunities for actors with disabilities.

Portrait of a smiling RJ Mitte wearing a plaid vest.

Following the actor's death in Texas, USA, conflicting reports emerged regarding the cause of death. While TMZ reported on the possibility of suicide, law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation. An initial statement from the actor's representatives did not disclose the details surrounding his death.

The death of RJ Mitte is a heavy loss for "Breaking Bad" fans and his colleagues alike. Alongside his acting career, he will be remembered for his contribution to highlighting the role of people with disabilities in society.

RJ MitteBreaking Baddisability rightsstate of Texas
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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