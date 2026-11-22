Recently, images of a fish that looks remarkably like US President Donald Trump have gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of users. The subject is the Longhorn Cowfish (Lactoria cornuta), which stands out due to its unique appearance.

This fish has a distinctive look with its yellow color, protruding mouth, and horn-like growths on its head. It is precisely these features that led internet users to jokingly name it the "Trump-fish."

Photos and videos of the fish are spreading rapidly, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Users are comparing its appearance to Donald Trump and leaving various humorous comments.

"It really looks a lot like him," "Even the facial expression is the same," "It's as if nature itself prepared a joke for the internet," they are writing.

In this way, the unusual-looking sea creature has become the latest topic of discussion on the internet.