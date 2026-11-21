In an underground parking lot in China's Anhui province, an electric car left without a driver spent the entire night attempting to park itself, performing 868 maneuvers. The vehicle's bizarre movements left the security guard astonished.

According to NDTV, the incident occurred around 3:00 AM. Footage captured by surveillance cameras shows the car, with no one inside, moving back and forth as it attempts to enter a parking space.

Upon hearing strange noises, the security guard approached to investigate the situation and discovered that there was no one inside the car. The vehicle, however, continued to repeat its maneuvers.

The following day, the car's owner checked the system logs and discovered that the automatic parking function had been triggered 868 times throughout the night. Eventually, the car came to a stop next to another vehicle.

It is currently unclear what caused this incident. Some speculate that there may have been a software malfunction. Another possibility is that the owner may have repeatedly triggered the automatic parking function via a mobile app.

It has also been suggested that this incident might be related to a competition on driver-assistance technologies held in China. However, none of these theories have been confirmed yet. The video footage itself does not provide enough information to determine why the car behaved in such a manner.