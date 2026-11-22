In Turkey's Rize province, the water of the Değirmendere stream, which flows through the city center and empties into the Black Sea, unexpectedly turned red. The unusual phenomenon caught the attention of local residents, and relevant authorities immediately launched an investigation.

After reports of the water discoloration and potential environmental pollution spread, officials from the Rize Municipality and the Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change arrived at the scene.

The inspection was also conducted with the help of drones. Experts monitored the stream and, by 4:00 PM, identified a facility that was discharging waste or other substances into the water without authorization. According to local media reports, it was a private tea factory.

Following the discovery, administrative penalties were imposed on the enterprise in accordance with Turkey's Environmental Protection Law. Additionally, water samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis to determine the composition and level of contamination.

According to the Rize Governor's Office, additional measures may be taken in accordance with the law once the analysis results are reviewed.

For now, the exact composition of the substances that caused the water to turn red and the extent of the environmental damage remain unknown.