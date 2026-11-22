Callixte Nzamwita, who lives in Rwanda, has gained international attention for living in isolation for 55 years. He says this is due to an intense fear of women, which began when he was 16 years old.

To avoid close contact with people, especially women, Nzamwita has surrounded his home with a fence. He lives in a small, one-room house. In an interview with the Afrimax TV channel, he stated that even being near women triggers fear in him.

His condition is compared to gynophobia—an intense fear of women. However, there is no official information confirming that he has been formally diagnosed with this condition.

Interestingly, despite Nzamwita keeping his distance from women, local women regularly help him. They leave food and essential daily items behind his fence.

In this way, with the support of the local women, he continues to live while maintaining the distance he considers comfortable for himself.