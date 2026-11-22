The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan personally operated on a colleague, placing a stent in their heart. According to the minister, the timely medical procedure helped prevent the patient from suffering a heart attack.

The identity of the patient has not been disclosed in order to maintain medical confidentiality. No detailed information regarding the specifics of the operation has been provided.

It is worth noting that the minister has extensive practical experience in the medical field. Before being appointed to this position, he worked as a cardiologist for many years. Throughout his career, he has treated patients in clinics in Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Stenting is a procedure in which a special metal mesh is placed inside a blood vessel to keep it open if it is narrowed or at risk of blockage. By placing a stent in the heart vessels, blood flow to the heart muscle can be improved. Such a procedure is used in some cases to reduce the risk of a heart attack or to mitigate its consequences.

The fact that the minister operated on his colleague has drawn attention as an event that once again demonstrates his experience in medical practice.