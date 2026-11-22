First full trailer for "Ice Age 6" released (video)
Disney has unveiled the first full trailer for the sixth installment of the popular animated franchise, "Ice Age: Boiling Point." The release of the new film is generating significant interest among fans of the animated series.
This project is the first new installment produced within the main franchise since Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox studio. As a reminder, in 2022, the feature-length film "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" and the short-form animated series "Ice Age: Scrat Tales" were released.
In the new film, audiences will reunite with their favorite characters—Manny the mammoth, Sid the sloth, and Diego the saber-toothed tiger. Happily, the actors who voiced them in previous installments are returning to their roles:
- Ray Romano — Manny the mammoth;
- John Leguizamo — Sid the sloth;
- Denis Leary — Diego the saber-toothed tiger.
The theatrical release of "Ice Age: Boiling Point" in the United States is scheduled for February 5, 2027.
For reference, the previous main installment of the franchise, "Ice Age: Collision Course," was released in 2016. After more than a decade, the famous characters are preparing to return to the big screen.
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