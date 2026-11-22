Disney has unveiled the first full trailer for the sixth installment of the popular animated franchise, "Ice Age: Boiling Point." The release of the new film is generating significant interest among fans of the animated series.

This project is the first new installment produced within the main franchise since Disney acquired the 20th Century Fox studio. As a reminder, in 2022, the feature-length film "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" and the short-form animated series "Ice Age: Scrat Tales" were released.