In some regions of Japan, the bitter days of winter have begun as early as November. Due to a strong cold air mass, heavy snow has fallen in the country's northern and mountainous regions, with snow depths increasing significantly in some areas.

One of the videos circulating on social media shows hotel staff using shovels to clear snow piled up in front of the building's entrance. So much snow fell that the staff had to clear a path for guests to enter and exit freely.

According to meteorological data, following the arrival of a strong cold air mass in the country on November 20, snowfall intensified in the Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Hokuriku regions. In some mountainous areas, more than 50 centimeters of snow was expected within 24 hours. In the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido, the heaviest snowfall of the season was recorded, with the snow layer reaching 15 centimeters.

The snowfall is affecting not only daily life but also transport. On November 21, in the Urabandai area of Kitashiobara village in Fukushima Prefecture, trees fell onto roads and power lines were damaged due to heavy snow. As a result, nearly 1,400 people, including about 500 tourists staying in hotels and other accommodations, were temporarily stranded in the area. Power was cut off to approximately 700 households.