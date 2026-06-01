Trump Hopes for Deal with Iran: Bitcoin Starts Week with Decline

Bitcoin (BTC) welcomed June with new local lows, driven by rising tensions between the US and Iran. Conflicts in the Middle East and reports of strikes on Iranian targets remain the primary source of volatility in the crypto market. This is reported by Cointelegraph.com reports .

The intensification of military actions put pressure on the BTC price following the monthly close, causing the asset's value to drop below the 73,000 USD level. According to TradingView data, the price fell sharply a few hours after the weekly and monthly candles closed.

US President Donald Trump addressed the possibility of a deal with Iran in a post on his Truth Social network. "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good deal for the US and for those who are with us," he wrote. Trump emphasized that the slowdown in the process is caused not by Iran itself, but by political opposition within the US.

While Bitcoin remains under pressure, the US stock market continues its growth trend, unlike the crypto world. S&P 500 futures started the week with a 0.25% gain. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are seen as the main driver of the rally in the stock market, which hit record highs several times last week.

According to analysts at Mosaic Asset Company, the main factors driving the stock market in recent weeks have not changed. The cryptocurrency market, however, remains much more sensitive to the geopolitical situation, and investors are acting with caution in the early days of June.