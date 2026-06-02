Bitcoin price falls below $70,000: $800 million in market liquidations

·34·Economy
Bitcoin price falls below $70,000: $800 million in market liquidations

On Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $70,000 level for the first time in two months as sellers took control of the market. According to TradingView data, the BTC price dropped to $69,631 on the Bitstamp exchange, marking new local lows. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com .

Failing to follow the upward trend in stock markets, Bitcoin suffered a daily loss of nearly 2%, unlike other risky assets. This situation led to a mass liquidation of long positions in the cryptocurrency market. According to CoinGlass data, total liquidations for Bitcoin and altcoins approached $800 million over the last 24 hours.

Well-known trader Ardi X commented on this price movement in a social media post, noting that pressure is mounting. According to him, the loss of the $72,500 level was decisive. "If support levels are broken across different timeframes, the market will move toward the next major liquidity point — $68,700," the expert added.

On Monday, the analytical resource Material Indicators had recorded alarming signals through its proprietary trading tools. Analysts are currently monitoring key levels to determine whether this decline will turn into a consolidation phase or lead to a further price plunge.

BitcoinCryptocurrencyBlockchainInvestmentExchange
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?Today, 08:03Natural Gas Production in Uzbekistan Declines SignificantlyToday, 07:34Tax Payment System Simplified for Entrepreneurs in UzbekistanToday, 07:24Bitcoin Price Falls Below $66,000 Amid US-Iran TensionsToday, 07:19US Treasury Sanctions Four Major Iranian Crypto ExchangesToday, 07:17New York and the European Union to Collaborate on Stablecoin OversightToday, 07:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 5 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced