Cryptocurrency Analysis: Bitcoin and Major Altcoin Prices Decline

·68·Economy
Cryptocurrency Analysis: Bitcoin and Major Altcoin Prices Decline

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to rise above the $65,426 level, but buyers are struggling to maintain higher positions. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have negatively impacted market sentiment. According to Andri Fauzan Adziima, an analyst at the Bitrue Research Institute, the decline is linked not only to political news but also to leveraged liquidations and reduced ETF inflows. Cointelegraph.com reports .

All attention is now focused on BTC's yearly low of $60,000. Veteran trader Peter Brandt stated on X that Bitcoin has formed an expanding triangle pattern and could drop to $56,000. However, if the price exceeds $75,000, this bearish forecast will be invalidated.

Although the short-term trend appears negative, buyers are expected to become active in the $60,000–$65,000 range. If the price closes below $60,000, the downtrend may continue, risking a drop to $50,000. Sellers are meeting any minor rallies with selling pressure to maintain dominance.

Bears have also taken control of the Ethereum (ETH) market. The ETH/USDT pair could fall to the strong support level of $1,750. A temporary bounce is expected as the RSI indicator is in oversold territory, but if the $1,750 level is lost, the price could plunge to $1,550.

BitcoinEthereumCryptocurrencyExchangeInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mobiuz Sold for $351 MillionToday, 07:50Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian ScammersToday, 06:15Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5Today, 05:33Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars LiquidatedToday, 02:36Israel Tax Authority Dissatisfied with Voluntary Cryptocurrency DisclosuresToday, 23:18Revolut Plans to Launch Stablecoins by Opening US BankToday, 22:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate forecast to rise on May 12