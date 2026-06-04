Cafe and Restaurant Sales in Uzbekistan Approach 70 Trillion UZS

According to the State Committee on Statistics, as of May 1, 2026, there are 32,266 commercial enterprises operating in the public catering sector in Uzbekistan.

In January–April of this year, the volume of sales through cafes, restaurants, and other dining establishments reached 69.8 trillion UZS. This represents a 7.2% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The majority of the turnover was generated by small businesses and private entrepreneurs, whose share accounted for 79.8%.

Large enterprises accounted for 20.2% of the total indicator. These figures indicate that the main activity in the food service market in Uzbekistan is driven by small and medium-sized businesses.