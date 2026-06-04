Cafe and Restaurant Sales in Uzbekistan Approach 70 Trillion UZS

·43·Economy
Cafe and Restaurant Sales in Uzbekistan Approach 70 Trillion UZS

According to the State Committee on Statistics, as of May 1, 2026, there are 32,266 commercial enterprises operating in the public catering sector in Uzbekistan.

In January–April of this year, the volume of sales through cafes, restaurants, and other dining establishments reached 69.8 trillion UZS. This represents a 7.2% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The majority of the turnover was generated by small businesses and private entrepreneurs, whose share accounted for 79.8%.

Large enterprises accounted for 20.2% of the total indicator. These figures indicate that the main activity in the food service market in Uzbekistan is driven by small and medium-sized businesses.

UzbekistanNational Statistics Committee
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OCC Head: Only Democrats Are Pressuring World Liberty FinancialToday, 22:15Professional Investors Sold 52,000 Bitcoin ETFs in Q1Today, 20:14Bitcoin Price Stuck at $60,000 Support LevelYesterday, 18:19Bybit Exchange Adds Western Union’s USDPT StablecoinYesterday, 18:18Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market: Bitcoin Recovers, NEAR Drops SharplyYesterday, 16:13Standard Chartered: Three Key Factors Halting Bitcoin's Price DeclineYesterday, 16:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced