Professional Investors Sold 52,000 Bitcoin ETFs in Q1

The share of professional investors holding US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dropped sharply in the first quarter. According to a CoinShares report, an analysis of regulatory filings in Form 13F shows that large investment managers reduced their Bitcoin ETF holdings from 313,000 BTC to 261,000 BTC, a 17 percent decrease. Cointelegraph.com reports .

As a result of these sales, the total value of assets held by professional investors fell by 35 percent to USD 17.8 billion. According to CoinShares analyst Matt Kimmell, such a situation is typical for downturns in the Bitcoin market, where traders relying mainly on tactical and leveraged strategies close their positions.

The bulk of the sales, nearly 96 percent, came from hedge funds and brokerage firms. Specifically, hedge funds reduced their reserves by 31,400 BTC (39 percent), while brokers cut their share by 53 percent. In contrast, banks more than doubled their Bitcoin ETF purchases during this period, adding 7,800 BTC to their portfolios.

The decline in professional ownership coincided with a sharp correction in Bitcoin prices. During the first quarter, the asset's value fell by 22 percent, briefly dropping below USD 60,000. This figure is nearly 50 percent lower than the record level of USD 126,000 reached in October 2025.

Despite market volatility, CoinShares notes positive developments in regulation. US regulatory bodies such as the SEC and CFTC are working to create clearer legal frameworks for digital assets. The SEC announced that its strategic priorities through 2030 include establishing a solid foundation for digital assets and blockchain technologies.