Harry Kane loses his voice: Details of the dramatic clash between England and Mexico

England captain Harry Kane completely lost his voice after a fierce and dramatic match against Mexico. The World Cup encounter, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the English, will be remembered by fans not only for the action on the pitch but also for an amusing post-match incident. This is reported by Goal.com .

After the match at the legendary Estadio Azteca in the Mexican capital, the Bayern Munich striker appeared before BBC cameras, but he was barely able to speak. Kane’s raspy voice quickly went viral on social media, with fans comparing him to various characters. The player himself attributed the condition to the emotions on the pitch and the shouting during the goal celebrations.

A real battle on the pitch and Thomas Tuchel's resolve

The game itself was a real thriller. The England national team started very actively and took the lead thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham. However, the hosts did not give up: Julian Quinones reduced the deficit, and shortly after, English defender Jarell Quansah was sent off. This forced Thomas Tuchel's side to play most of the match with ten men.

In such a difficult situation, Harry Kane took on the captain's responsibility and scored his team's third goal by converting a penalty in the 60th minute. Although Mexican Raul Jimenez also scored from a penalty to make it a one-goal game, the England defense held firm until the end. According to Goal.com, this victory sent England to the quarter-finals, where they will now face Norway in Miami.

“It was a crazy game. We had to fight until the end. I’ve just been singing non-stop, that’s why I can’t speak. The atmosphere, the team, and everything was against us, but we found a way to win,” said Harry Kane in his raspy voice during the interview.

National team head coach Thomas Tuchel also did not hide his excitement after the game. The German tactician expressed his pride in his team's character during a match that was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions. He noted that winning in stadiums like the Azteca requires not only skill but also a strong mentality.

This victory is expected to be one of the most important turning points in the tournament for England. Harry Kane has once again proven himself to be a true leader, not only with his goals but also by supporting his team with every bit of his voice. Now, fans are waiting for his voice to recover before the quarter-finals.