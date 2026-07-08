Fuel problems in Russia are also affecting Central Asian aviation

·52·Economy
Fuel problems in Russia are also affecting Central Asian aviation

Drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia have begun to impact the aviation fuel market. This situation is exacerbating the shortage of aviation kerosene in Central Asia, leading to price hikes and causing some airlines to reconsider their flight schedules, reports Uz24.uz.

According to analysts, disruptions in the production and supply of aviation kerosene in Russia have disrupted the logistics chains that have been established in the region for years.

Although Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers, it is currently forced to seek additional sources of aviation fuel for itself. The report notes that Moscow is exploring ways to import aviation kerosene from Asia by bypassing the impact of international sanctions.

This situation has also created new challenges for Central Asian countries. If fuel supply in the aviation sector is unstable, pressure on flight schedules, ticket prices, and airline operating costs increases.

For this reason, countries and airlines in the region have begun searching for alternative sources of aviation fuel. The main goal is to maintain flight safety and stability, and to prevent drastic scenarios that could arise due to fuel shortages.

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