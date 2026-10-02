Passengers try to stop taxi after driver loses consciousness in Hong Kong (video)

·1·World
Passengers try to stop taxi after driver loses consciousness in Hong Kong (video)

In Hong Kong, China, a moving taxi driver suddenly lost consciousness. As a result, four passengers inside the vehicle attempted to steer and stop the car. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to reports, the incident occurred at noon on September 28 on Ching Cheung Road. The 66-year-old driver suddenly fainted while driving. Realizing his condition, the passengers initially tried to wake him up, but the driver did not respond.

After that, a man sitting in the front passenger seat tried to take the steering wheel, while one of the passengers in the back seat attempted to pull the handbrake. However, the out-of-control taxi crashed into a concrete roadside barrier and only then came to a stop.

None of the four passengers were injured as a result of the incident. Emergency medics took the unconscious driver to the hospital. According to media reports, his condition was critical.

Video footage of the incident spread on the internet, drawing widespread attention to the passengers' attempts to control the car in an emergency situation.

Hong KongtaxiChing Cheung RoadSouth China Morning Post
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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