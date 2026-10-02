Kyocera Digno BX4 Announced: Corporate Smartphone with Five Years of Support

Japanese company Kyocera has announced the new Digno BX4 corporate smartphone, designed for long-term use and distinguished by its durability. According to ixbt.com, the device will be available for purchase through the mobile operator SoftBank starting at the end of October this year. The new model is notable for its ruggedness, long-term software update support, and convenient features for workflows. This is reported by news source.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, which provides sufficiently high-quality images for daily tasks. At the heart of the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, working in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This hardware configuration allows for smooth execution of corporate applications and daily tasks.

Regarding camera capabilities, the device is equipped with an 8 MP front camera and a 50 MP main camera. Inside the rugged body is a 4500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology. The smartphone measures 74 × 156 × 9.9 mm and weighs approximately 185 grams.

Corporate Requirements and Protection

This model fully meets the strict requirements of the Google Android Enterprise Recommended program. This indicates the device's compliance with security and corporate management standards. The manufacturer has announced that it will provide four major Android updates and five years of security system updates for this model.

The device's body is reliably protected against water and dust ingress. Furthermore, compliance with the US military standard MIL-STD-810H gives the smartphone high resistance to various mechanical impacts and drops. Unique screen features include the ability to operate it while wearing gloves or with wet fingers.

Special features for business users are also provided. Specifically, the device has the capability to record conversations lasting up to 60 minutes and store up to 100 of them. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition technology, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an NFC module with FeliCa support.