Manchester City appeals against Premier League financial charges

·2·Sport
Manchester City appeals against Premier League financial charges

Manchester City has officially appealed the decision of the independent commission of the English Premier League, demanding the overturning of the verdict regarding financial violations. This escalation of the legal battle is a significant event that could have serious implications for the future of English football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Manchester City adhered to the set deadline and officially submitted all relevant documents on Thursday evening. This step was taken after the independent commission found the club guilty of serious financial violations following the results of an investigation.

According to the investigation, between the 2009–2010 and 2017–2018 seasons, the club was accused of artificially inflating its revenue by more than £830 million. Based on the findings of the authorities, the team used hidden financing schemes and fake contracts with commercial partners to bypass strict spending rules.

The club stands firm in its position

In an official statement released on Friday, Manchester City categorically denied all charges and expressed full confidence in its exoneration. The club emphasized that the initial decision was fundamentally flawed and stated that it possesses an irrefutable body of evidence confirming its innocence.

The club's statement reads: “The club has officially submitted a comprehensive appeal against the findings of the Premier League commission. Our firm position is that this conclusion is full of legal, principled, and factual errors on many grounds.”

Manchester City's lawyers are expected to try to prove that the main sponsorship deals were legally funded not by the club's direct ownership group, but by the Abu Dhabi government.

Future consequences

According to current rules, the newly formed judicial panel will only review the initial decision and will not re-examine the case from scratch. This means that for Manchester City to successfully overturn the sanctions, it must prove fundamental errors in the commission's initial decision.

The outcome of this appeal process will determine not only the club's reputation but also the future landscape of financial fairness and the regulatory system in English football. Until all subsequent processes are completed, the parties are acting in compliance with official restrictions.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsAppealEnglish Championship
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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