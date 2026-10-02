Major US Telecom Operators Integrate Satellite Technologies

·30·Technology
Major US Telecom Operators Integrate Satellite Technologies

Leading US telecommunications giants AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have reached an agreement to form a joint venture aimed at fundamentally improving mobile coverage in the country. According to ixbt.com, the primary goal of this initiative is to solve the problem of "dead zones" in remote and rural areas where traditional terrestrial networks are unavailable or unstable. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, even in areas with developed infrastructure, users sometimes encounter locations lacking reliable connectivity. In the initial phase, the new entity will focus on identifying these problematic spots. Using satellite technologies, the quality of existing coverage will be assessed, a map will be created, and areas with severe mobile connectivity shortages will be precisely identified.

Infrastructure Development and Emergency Situations

The collected data will allow for the future expansion and improvement of networks exactly where the need is greatest. According to the operators' estimates, this will not only improve connectivity in sparsely populated regions but also significantly increase service stability during various natural disasters and other emergencies.

Companies are also discussing the possibility of sharing certain infrastructure resources. AT&T representatives believe that this approach will ensure more efficient use of the radio frequency spectrum and help attract additional investment to the telecommunications sector.

Current Status of the Project and Uncertainties

However, the project remains in its early stages. At this point, the operators have only reached an agreement in principle, but the final terms of the joint venture have not yet been fully determined.

Experts note that it remains undisclosed which specific satellite technologies the companies will use, which regions will be prioritized, and whether ordinary user smartphones will eventually have the capability to connect directly to satellites. Furthermore, the organizational structure of the joint venture and the scope of services it will provide depend on future negotiations.

USAMobile CommunicationSatelliteAT&TVerizon
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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