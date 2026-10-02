Senator proposes castration penalty for pedophiles

At the 20th plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, a law aimed at protecting children from all forms of violence was discussed.

During the session, Rustam Kalonov, Chairman of the Tashkent city branch of the "Nuroniy" Foundation and a senator, proposed applying castration to individuals who commit sexual crimes against children.

The senator noted that in some countries, measures such as surgical intervention are applied to those who commit sexual crimes against minors. In his opinion, such a punishment could serve as one of the measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

Kalonov suggested considering this issue as an amendment to the law aimed at protecting children.

Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva stated that, first of all, it is necessary to observe how the law being adopted now works in practice. According to her, if necessary later, the legislation can be further improved.

Recall that the law discussed at the Senate session is aimed at strengthening the system of protecting children from various forms of violence. The senator's opinion regarding castration was a proposal expressed during this discussion.