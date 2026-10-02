Senator proposes castration penalty for pedophiles

·37·Society
Senator proposes castration penalty for pedophiles

At the 20th plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, a law aimed at protecting children from all forms of violence was discussed.

During the session, Rustam Kalonov, Chairman of the Tashkent city branch of the "Nuroniy" Foundation and a senator, proposed applying castration to individuals who commit sexual crimes against children.

The senator noted that in some countries, measures such as surgical intervention are applied to those who commit sexual crimes against minors. In his opinion, such a punishment could serve as one of the measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

Kalonov suggested considering this issue as an amendment to the law aimed at protecting children.

Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva stated that, first of all, it is necessary to observe how the law being adopted now works in practice. According to her, if necessary later, the legislation can be further improved.

Recall that the law discussed at the Senate session is aimed at strengthening the system of protecting children from various forms of violence. The senator's opinion regarding castration was a proposal expressed during this discussion.

SenateRustam KalonovNuroniychild protection law
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters27 September 20:10Tragedy of the 5-year-old girl in Namangan: the issue of punishment back on the agendaTragedy of the 5-year-old girl in Namangan: the issue of punishment back on the agenda28 September 08:10Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 1Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 128 September 06:48Will the depiction of cotton and wheat on the Uzbekistan coat of arms be reconsidered?Will the depiction of cotton and wheat on the Uzbekistan coat of arms be reconsidered?23 May 23:52No more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new ruleNo more «harassment» in the workplace: Senate approves new ruleToday 17:21Man sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents aliveMan sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in Bukhara for attempting to burn his parents aliveToday 16:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan