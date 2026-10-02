5 men executed in Iran for kidnapping and raping a woman

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5 men executed in Iran for kidnapping and raping a woman

Five men convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman have been executed in the city of Marand, in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

According to reports, the incident took place on May 21, 2022. The woman applied to law enforcement agencies, stating that five unknown individuals had forcibly abducted her and taken her to a mountainous area around Marand.

Law enforcement authorities identified and detained the suspects four days after the incident. During the investigation, they reportedly confessed to the crime.

Following the trial, the five men were sentenced to death. After the Supreme Court of Iran upheld the verdict, the sentence was carried out on August 9, 2023.

According to information, the identities of the convicts were not officially disclosed.

MarandSupreme Court of Irandeath penaltyarrest
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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