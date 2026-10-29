What score was Abdukodir Khusanov given? Analysis of the Manchester City vs. Brighton match

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What score was Abdukodir Khusanov given? Analysis of the Manchester City vs. Brighton match

The match between Manchester City and Brighton, held as part of the 4th round of the English Carabao Cup, turned into a true cup thriller. The clash, which ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation time, was decided in a penalty shootout.

In a tense and uncompromising series of 11-meter kicks, the "Citizens" prevailed 4-3, advancing to the fifth round of the competition and continuing their campaign to defend the trophy won last season.

4 goals at the Etihad and a penalty hero

Throughout the match, the teams displayed an attacking and open style of football:

  • The Seagulls' double lead: Fabian Hürzeler's side took the lead twice during the game — Malik Yalcouyé scored in the 31st minute and Georginio Rutter in the 47th minute;

  • City's counter-punches: For the hosts, Mateo Kovačić equalized in the 40th minute, and in the 72nd minute, after a free-kick cross from Rayan Cherki, Vitor Reis showed his skill to bring the score to 2-2;

  • Gerónimo Rulli's benefit: At the start of the shootout, Jason Steele seemed to give Brighton the advantage by saving Kovačić's penalty. However, City goalkeeper Rulli first denied Yasin Ayari and then opposing captain Lewis Dunk, leading his team to the next round.

Manchester City player ratings

Following the match, analysts and experts rated the "Citizens" squad as follows:

  • Gerónimo Rulli — 8.5/10: The hero of the match. He made extraordinary saves during the game and secured the victory by stopping two penalties in the shootout.

  • Rayan Cherki — 8.5/10: Showed his worth in an open and attacking game, provided an assist, and coolly converted the decisive penalty.

  • Vitor Reis — 8.0/10: Acted very confidently both in defense and on the ball, and scored his debut goal for the team.

  • Phil Foden — 8.0/10: Constantly created threats in attack and stood out with high-level play.

  • Mateo Kovačić — 7.5/10: Scored an important goal and played reliably in the center of the pitch (despite missing his penalty).

  • Jérémy Doku — 7.5/10: Came off the bench and put serious pressure on the opponent's defense.

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi — 7.5/10: Showed skill by acting calmly even under pressure during his 45 minutes on the field.

  • Rayan Aït-Nouri — 7.0/10: Was active in both attack and defense, strengthening the game.

  • Marc Guéhi — 6.5/10: Although he had some nervous moments, he looked much more confident compared to previous matches.

  • Allan — 6.5/10: Although he had less possession, he worked tirelessly on the field.

  • Abduqodir Khusanov — 6.0/10: Came on in the final part of the game, strengthened the defense, and was active on his flank.

  • Enzo Fernández — 6.0/10: Brought on for the penalty shootout and executed his kick flawlessly.

  • Rico Lewis — 6.0/10: His defensive errors cost his team dearly.

  • Nico O'Reilly — 6.0/10: A lack of speed and physical form was noticeable.

  • Floyd Samba — 6.0/10: Participated in the first goal, but remained in the shadows for the rest of the game.

  • Rayan McAidoo — 6.0/10: Acted actively but could not make a significant impact.

The Manchester club, which showed its willpower in a difficult match, continues its journey among the last eight in the pursuit of defending the cup.

Manchester CityBrightonCarabao CupEnglish Football League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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