Google introduces Gemini 4 Carbon model

·5·Technology
Google introduces Gemini 4 Carbon model

Google has introduced a new flagship artificial intelligence model called Gemini 4 Carbon. According to the company, Carbon, which is built on the Argon model, is designed for efficient performance in areas such as programming, scientific research, and the analysis of data in various formats.

One of the key features of the new model is its ability to independently perform complex tasks over long periods. Google states that Gemini 4 Carbon was developed to carry out agentic tasks continuously for several days. This approach allows the artificial intelligence not only to answer a single question but also to independently manage multi-stage workflows.

Google introduces Gemini 4 Carbon model

In test results presented by the company, Carbon recorded higher performance metrics than a number of competing models. Specifically, in the Terminal Bench 4.0 (AA) agentic programming test, Gemini 4 Carbon achieved a score of 65.2 percent. According to the information provided in the text, the results for the Claude Opus 5.5 and GPT-6 Astra models were 59 percent.

Currently, Gemini 4 Carbon is in the pre-release testing phase. By November 2026, it is planned to be made available to select trusted companies. After the public launch, the model's pricing is expected to be the same as Argon: $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. The cost for cached input tokens will be 95 percent cheaper.

GoogleGemini 4 CarbonArtificial IntelligenceTerminal Bench 4.0
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches 130 spacecraft into orbitSpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches 130 spacecraft into orbit2 October 02:27Satlyt raises $8 million to deploy AI in spaceSatlyt raises $8 million to deploy AI in space1 October 17:27Google to launch its first satellite equipped with an AI chipGoogle to launch its first satellite equipped with an AI chip25 September 05:27Google returns to the market with new Googlebook laptopsGoogle returns to the market with new Googlebook laptops21 September 19:30Will Google Take Half of the NPP's Power?: Risk of Electricity Shortage in FinlandWill Google Take Half of the NPP's Power?: Risk of Electricity Shortage in Finland11 September 22:44Google introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorologyGoogle introduces WeatherNext 3 AI model as a new milestone in meteorology3 September 20:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4