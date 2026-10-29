Pegasus announces the launch of flights to three cities in Uzbekistan

·33·Uzbekistan
Pegasus announces the launch of flights to three cities in Uzbekistan

Pegasus Airlines has announced the launch of regular passenger flights from Istanbul to three cities in Uzbekistan. The new routes are planned for Bukhara, Andijan, and Termez. Ticket sales for these flights have already opened.

According to information on the company's website, ticket prices for flights from Istanbul start at $99. Flights on all new routes are expected to be organized via Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

The flights will begin on different dates. The first flights to Bukhara are scheduled for December 14, and to Andijan for December 18. Flights to Termez are expected to begin on March 1, 2027.

Pegasus Airlines is one of the low-cost carriers in Turkey, known for offering relatively affordable air tickets. The opening of new routes from Istanbul to three cities in Uzbekistan will provide passengers with additional travel options.

Pegasus AirlinesIstanbulBukharaAndijanTermez
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Super League drama: Three matches, two penalties and a goal in 90+2'Super League drama: Three matches, two penalties and a goal in 90+2'27 July 22:46Additional flights to regions scheduled ahead of Eid al-AdhaAdditional flights to regions scheduled ahead of Eid al-Adha25 May 23:00Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)Saida Mirziyoyeva's historic speech at the UN high rostrum in the spotlight of the world (video)27 September 08:51Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...Saida Mirziyoyeva delivers a speech from the UN General Assembly rostrum: her most important initiatives...24 September 12:56Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in four regions of UzbekistanEarthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in four regions of Uzbekistan1 October 15:20The President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiativesThe President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiatives30 July 13:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)