Pegasus announces the launch of flights to three cities in Uzbekistan

Pegasus Airlines has announced the launch of regular passenger flights from Istanbul to three cities in Uzbekistan. The new routes are planned for Bukhara, Andijan, and Termez. Ticket sales for these flights have already opened.

According to information on the company's website, ticket prices for flights from Istanbul start at $99. Flights on all new routes are expected to be organized via Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

The flights will begin on different dates. The first flights to Bukhara are scheduled for December 14, and to Andijan for December 18. Flights to Termez are expected to begin on March 1, 2027.

Pegasus Airlines is one of the low-cost carriers in Turkey, known for offering relatively affordable air tickets. The opening of new routes from Istanbul to three cities in Uzbekistan will provide passengers with additional travel options.