A rare global procedure: The 61st balloon angioplasty performed at the National Medical Center

X-ray endovascular surgeons at the National Medical Center successfully performed a complex balloon angioplasty procedure in the superior vena cava area on a patient born in 2005 who had previously undergone a splenectomy (removal of the spleen).

Against the background of the patient's underlying condition, signs of liver dysfunction also began to appear. Therefore, restoring blood flow in the superior vena cava and eliminating vascular narrowing played a crucial role in stabilizing the patient's general condition.

According to data, 60 such procedures have been performed worldwide, and this case was recorded as the 61st procedure.

Narrowing or impaired blood flow in the superior vena cava can negatively affect the function of vital organs. In particular, the fact that the patient experienced liver problems after the removal of the spleen made the situation even more complicated.

This complex procedure was carried out by the X-ray endovascular surgeons of the National Medical Center using modern technologies.

The procedure was performed by young endovascular surgeon Abdurakhmon Haydarov.