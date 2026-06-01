Certain entrepreneurs to be allowed to sell alcohol and cigarettes for cash

New benefits for certain categories of entrepreneurs will be introduced from June 1, 2026. This was established in a Presidential Decree signed on May 26 of this year.

According to the document, entrepreneurs providing hotel and catering services will be allowed to accept cash payments when selling alcohol and tobacco products.

Furthermore, when alcohol products are purchased, digital marking codes at these entities will be considered as sold for final consumption.

An opportunity to register certain employees in the catering sector via a mobile application in a simplified manner is also being created. This process can be carried out on the same day and for a specific period.

In addition, the procedure for refunding a portion of paid VAT is changing. Now, regardless of whether the revenue is in cash or non-cash form, 40 percent of the paid tax amount will be refunded.