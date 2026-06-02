19-year-old man threatens to jump off a bridge in Andijan

An incident involving a 19-year-old man attempting to jump off a bridge was recorded in the city of Andijan. The event occurred on the night of June 2 on the bridge located on Navoi Avenue in the Ishchilar neighborhood.

According to reports, M.M., born in 2007, threatened to jump off the bridge due to depression caused by family conflicts.

Upon receiving the report, an investigative team and representatives of relevant organizations arrived at the scene. Thanks to the efforts of specialists, the young man was brought to safety, preventing a tragic incident.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway. As a reminder, it was previously reported that a similar incident had occurred on the same bridge.