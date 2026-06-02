Traffic accident involving a bus and a BYD in Tashkent

On June 2, a traffic accident involving a passenger bus and a passenger car occurred in the Mirobod district of Tashkent. This was reported by the press service of Toshshahartransxizmat.

It is reported that the incident occurred around 15:28 at the intersection of Nukus and Taras Shevchenko streets. A Yutong bus operating on route No. 16 collided with a BYD car coming from the opposite direction while turning left onto Taras Shevchenko Street.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred because the driver of the passenger car did not comply with the red traffic light at the intersection.

As a result of the incident, both drivers were taken to the Republican Clinical Hospital No. 1 under the supervision of emergency medical staff. The traffic accident was documented by officers of the Tashkent City Police Department's Traffic Safety Division in accordance with established procedures.

As a reminder, 31.4 percent of traffic accidents recorded in Uzbekistan during the first three months of 2026 resulted in fatalities. During the reporting period, a total of 1,102 traffic accidents were registered across the republic, 346 of which had tragic consequences — death.