Driver who accused traffic police later admits mistake and apologizes

·0·Society
Driver who accused traffic police later admits mistake and apologizes

In the Andijan region, administrative measures were taken in accordance with the law against a driver who intentionally drove with their license plate obscured. This was reported by the regional Traffic Safety Department's press service.

It was revealed that a citizen working in the door-unlocking service was driving a Matiz car with both the front and rear license plates covered with black cellophane. The driver was stopped by a traffic police inspector, and the relevant documentation was processed.

It was determined that the same driver had committed the exact same violation 10 days prior. At that time, he was stopped for driving with his license plate covered by tape and was released with a warning after a preventive conversation. However, the driver did not draw the appropriate conclusions from that incident.

Following this, the citizen posted a video on social media criticizing the traffic police officers. However, he later admitted that his actions were wrong and stated that he had no objections to the measures taken within the framework of the law. He also apologized to his followers.

In connection with the incident, an administrative report was drawn up against the driver under Article 127 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility. At the same time, the vehicle was temporarily placed in a penalty impound lot.

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