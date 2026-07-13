138 prohibited plants confiscated in Sergeli

A case involving the illegal cultivation of narcotic plants has been uncovered in the Sergeli district.

During an inspection conducted as part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operations, officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service discovered 138 prohibited narcotic plants.

The seized plants were documented as material evidence and sent to the Expert-Criminalistics Center of the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department.

Officers from the Sergeli District Internal Affairs Department are currently conducting a pre-investigation check into the incident. A legal assessment will be provided based on the results of the investigation.

Responsible authorities have stated that raids to identify and suppress the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances are ongoing.