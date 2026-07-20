What Lamine Yamal told Messi after the final: Leo revealed it...

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What Lamine Yamal told Messi after the final: Leo revealed it...

The 2026 World Cup final ended in a difficult way for Argentina. Losing 0-1 to Spain, Lionel Messi revealed how Lamine Yamal comforted him after the match.

According to the 39-year-old Argentine, the young Spanish player hugged him and told him not to cry. This brief interaction after the final showed the respect between representatives of two generations.

“He hugged me and comforted me”

Messi was asked what Yamal said to him after the decisive match. The Argentina captain replied as follows:

“What did Yamal say to me? He hugged me, comforted me, and asked me several times not to cry. Lamine is a very kind and warm-hearted person.”

While the Spanish players were celebrating the championship, Yamal's gesture of going to the defeated opponent's leader to support him caught the fans' attention.

The final became the toughest match for Messi

Argentina lost 0-1 to Spain in extra time in the 2026 World Cup final. The only goal of the match was scored in the decisive moments, and the reigning champion handed the trophy to their opponent.

Although Messi recorded high results throughout the tournament, he could not make a goal contribution against the Spanish defense in the final.

This was his only match in the 2026 World Cup where he did not record a goal or an assist.

Messi finished the World Cup with 12 goal contributions

The Argentina captain played in all eight matches of the competition. He scored eight goals and provided four assists.

Thus, Messi was directly involved in a total of 12 goal contributions during the tournament. His effective play was crucial in Argentina reaching the World Cup final once again.

However, in the decisive match, Spain managed to limit the influence of the Argentine leader.

A respectful moment between two generations

Messi and Yamal are players of different generations. While one has been one of the main stars of world football for many years, the other is showing himself at the highest level in the early years of his career.

The hug after the final demonstrated a sporting respect that stands above victory and defeat.

Spain won the trophy, and Argentina accepted a difficult defeat. But the words Yamal said to Messi remained one of the most touching and sincere moments of the final.

Lionel MessiЛамин ЯмалArgentinaИспания
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