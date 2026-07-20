Mbappe aims to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid

·31·Sport
Mbappe aims to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Real Madrid

The French star Kylian Mbappe is seriously concerned about not achieving the expected results in his first seasons at Real Madrid and falling behind in the trophy race. In an interview with Goal.com, former footballer Jeremie Aliadiere described Mbappe's current state as "angry and frustrated." The forward wants to win the Champions League and become a club legend, just like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

For Mbappe, setbacks are continuing not only at the club level but also on the international stage. Losing to Spain in the semi-finals of the European Championship with the French national team and remaining without major trophies in the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid have diminished the player's chances for the Ballon d'Or. This has been a major blow for Mbappe, who is considered one of the most talented players in world football.

The Mourinho factor and new hopes

The year 2027 is expected to be a new turning point for Madrid fans and Kylian Mbappe personally. This is because the renowned specialist Jose Mourinho is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu as coach for a second time. The Portuguese manager's winning mentality could help Mbappe secure the Champions League trophy he dreams of.

According to Aliadiere, Mbappe is deeply troubled seeing Paris Saint-Germain reach the European throne twice consecutively after his departure. This situation has further fueled his desire to succeed with Real Madrid. He does not just want to score goals in Madrid; he wants to rise to a "divine" status like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pressure will increase even more for Mbappe, who will play alongside stars like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in the Real Madrid squad next season. How this star-studded lineup will take shape under Mourinho and whether Mbappe can demonstrate his leadership will be the focus of the entire global football community.

In conclusion, Kylian Mbappe is currently at the most complex yet decisive stage of his career. His success with Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League is essential not only for his personal ambitions but also for the future hegemony of the Madrid club.

Real MadridKylian MbappeCristiano RonaldoJose MourinhoFootball
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