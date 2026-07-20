Rodri named best player of the World Cup

Spain captain Rodri shared his emotions following the victory at the 2026 World Cup. The Manchester City midfielder was named the tournament's best player at the conclusion of the event held in North America and was awarded the Golden Ball. The historic victory over Argentina in the final became not only a sporting peak for Rodri but also a symbol of a major comeback after a severe injury. This is reported by Goal.com .

Recall that the 30-year-old footballer suffered a serious knee injury in September 2024, just weeks before receiving his first Ballon d'Or. Although a torn anterior cruciate ligament sidelined him for a long time, Rodri showed resilience, not only returning to the pitch but leading his national team to the world crown. According to Goal.com, he surpassed stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the award.

A victory of resilience and mental strength

"Right now we feel like we are on cloud nine; I cannot express my feelings in words. It has been a very difficult period for me," Rodri said in his interview. The footballer emphasized that he wants his journey to serve as an example for the younger generation. In his view, even when one hits rock bottom, there is always a chance to rise again, and this has become his life philosophy.

The Spain captain acknowledged the incomparable role of his loved ones in his success while also noting his own inner strength. "I want to thank everyone who helped me. But, to be honest, I also want to thank myself for not giving up during those difficult moments," the midfielder added.

A new record in Spanish football

In the final match, the Spanish national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time. This success brought not only the championship title but also a new record in world football. The Spaniards extended their unbeaten streak in the international arena to 38 games, setting a historic result.

Rodri also spoke about how he motivated his teammates before the game. He urged the players to look their opponents in the eye and show courage. Ultimately, it was this fighting spirit and the captain's leadership that led Spain to the throne of world football once again. For football fans, this victory is seen as a well-deserved reward for the hard work of a professional like Rodri.