Pilot draws Mona Lisa in the sky during a three-hour flight

A skilled pilot in the US state of Arkansas turned an ordinary flight into an unusual work of art. Using the airplane's GPS flight path, he drew Leonardo da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa" in the sky.

Taking off from an airport in Bentonville, Arkansas, the pilot flew along a specially planned route near the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Flying a Cessna R182 aircraft, he executed precisely calculated turns, creating an image resembling the famous portrait through the trails left on flight tracking.

This unusual "air drawing" was thoroughly planned in advance. The aircraft's route involved numerous precisely calculated turns to reflect facial features, hair, and the overall outline of the Mona Lisa.

According to reports, the total distance covered by the pilot was approximately 35 miles. Creating this work of art in the sky took nearly three hours.

During the flight, the pilot strictly adhered to the pre-determined GPS route, as even a minor deviation from the course could have distorted the final portrait shape.

The unusual flight also sparked great interest on special flight tracking websites. It was reported that over 73,000 people tracked the aircraft's movement in real time.

Photos and videos capturing the flight path quickly went viral on social media. Users highly praised the creative idea combining the pilot's skilled control, GPS technology, and art.