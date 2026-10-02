«City» officially appeals the decision regarding financial rule violations!

·3·Sport
«City» officially appeals the decision regarding financial rule violations!

The financial controversy surrounding English Premier League giant Manchester City has entered a critical phase once again! Through an urgent statement on its official website, the club announced that it has officially filed an appeal against the decision of the independent commission, which found the team guilty of breaching a series of financial rules.

The club's management strongly rejected all accusations brought against them, evaluating the commission's conclusions as legally and factually entirely erroneous. Well, what arguments are the «Citizens» relying on in their statement, and how long might this process take?

«We do not consider ourselves guilty and we have irrefutable evidence»

The statement issued by the management of Manchester City clarified the following main aspects:

  • Appeal submitted: Late Thursday evening, the club officially submitted the relevant appeal against the independent commission's decision;

  • Serious errors noted: According to the club's statement, numerous serious errors regarding legislation, competition rules, and facts were made in the conclusions drawn by the commission;

  • Absolute rejection of accusations: Manchester City considers itself innocent regarding the accusations put forward by the Premier League and emphasized that it possesses complete and irrefutable documents supporting its position;

  • Mode of silence: The club stated that it will not provide any further comments to the media until the appeal process is fully completed and a final verdict is rendered.

Full text of the club's official statement

«The club firmly believes that there are a number of serious legal, procedural, and factual errors in the conclusions reached. Therefore, this decision cannot be considered well-founded. The club does not consider itself guilty of the accusations levied by the Premier League and possesses complete and irrefutable evidence supporting its positions».

This appeal step is expected to be the most decisive point in the legal battle that has been ongoing for several years between the Premier League and Manchester City.

Details of the situation (Table)

Criterion / Status

Precise information and facts

Subject of the event

Manchester City Football Club

Nature of the issue

Accusations of financial rule violations by the independent commission

Club's action

An appeal was officially submitted on Thursday in accordance with procedures

Club's position

All accusations are deemed groundless, legally and factually entirely erroneous

Next stage

The club has suspended official comments until the appeal case is concluded

In your opinion, will Manchester City be able to prove its innocence and achieve yet another complete legal victory over the Premier League, or might the club face serious sanctions this time?

Leave your guesses and thoughts in the comments below and send this major legal dispute in the football world to your friends via Telegram!

Manchester CityPremier Leaguefinancial rulesappeal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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