The first match of the 2026 Beach Soccer Asian Cup ended in disappointment for the Uzbekistan national team. In the first round of the continental championship held in Thailand, our representatives were defeated by the Oman national team with a score of 0:9. One of the most notable moments of the match was an accurate strike by the opposing goalkeeper from the center of the field.

In the match held as part of Group C, the Omani players took control from the very first minutes. The Uzbekistan national team was unable to find a way to respond to the opponent's attacks or change the score.

Oman captain opened the scoring, and the goalkeeper scored a goal

The first goal of the match was scored in the fourth minute. Oman national team captain Khalid Al-Oraimi successfully executed a free kick, putting his team ahead.

Four minutes later, one of the most unexpected events on the field occurred. Oman goalkeeper Majid Al-Affari left his goal, moved up to the center of the field, and sent the ball from outside the penalty area into the top corner of the Uzbekistan goal.

Such a strike from the goalkeeper was another heavy blow for the opposing team. The Omanis created the foundation for a landslide victory early in the match.

The situation did not change in the second period

The Uzbekistan national team struggled to stop the opponent's attacks in the second period as well. The Omani players scored four more times, bringing the score to 6:0.

One of the goals in this period came after an unfortunate episode. An inaccurate pass by Uzbekistan's Amal Uvraimov to his own goalkeeper unexpectedly went into the net. As a result, the opposing team increased their lead with another goal.

Oman did not stop in the third period

In the decisive third period, the Oman national team continued their attacking play. Musallam Al-Araymi scored twice against the opponent's goal.

Additionally, Sami Al-Bulushi, who scored before the second break, finished the match with a brace. As a result, the Oman national team achieved a landslide 9:0 victory.

Two more important matches await Uzbekistan

After the defeat in the first round, the Uzbekistan national team will try to improve their results in the remaining two matches of the group stage.

Our team faces a match against the UAE national team on November 21. The match starts at 13:30 Kazakhstan time.

The final opponent in the group stage will be Saudi Arabia. This match is scheduled for November 23 at 16:30.

The 0:9 defeat against Oman was a serious warning for the national team. Now the main task is to learn from mistakes, show a more confident performance in the upcoming matches, and finish the group stage with dignity.