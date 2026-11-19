The hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI continues with its sales results. According to initial estimates by analysts, Rockstar Games' new title may have generated around $1.84 billion in revenue within the first 24 hours of its release. If these figures are confirmed, GTA VI will become one of the biggest launches in the history of the video game market. Reports suggest that over 19 million copies of the game were sold in the first day. This result could be more than double the figure set by GTA V, which held the record in 2013. However, it is not yet appropriate to accept these numbers as confirmed results until the official financial report from Take-Two Interactive is released. Were over 19 million copies sold in the first 24 hours? According to estimates attributed to market analysts, approximately 19.05 million copies of GTA VI were sold on its release day. Based on this, the game's revenue is estimated at around $1.84 billion. If these figures are true, GTA VI could be one of the most successful launches not only in video games but in the global entertainment industry. To achieve such a result, the game must have had extraordinary demand in terms of public interest, pre-orders, and day-one purchases.

However, the information regarding 19.05 million copies and $1.84 billion should be viewed as estimates attributed to analysts rather than officially confirmed statistics. GTA V's record could be more than doubled The potential result of GTA VI looks even more impressive when compared to its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V. In 2013, it was reported that GTA V generated approximately $800–815 million in its first 24 hours. At the time, this result was one of the record-breaking figures for the video game industry. The new installment's potential result of $1.84 billion is more than double the launch figure of GTA V. This comparison gives an idea of the scale of interest surrounding GTA VI. It is claimed that there was multi-billion dollar interest even before the game's release Pre-orders are also specifically mentioned in forecasts regarding the financial success of GTA VI. Some analyses and publications have cited data suggesting that the game had already collected over $1.5 billion through pre-orders before its official release. If confirmed, such a figure would mean that the pre-release market demand for the game was also at a historically high level. For several years, GTA VI has been one of the most discussed video game projects globally.