Did GTA VI earn $1.84 billion in its first day? A record-breaking result in the gaming industry
The hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI continues with its sales results. According to initial estimates by analysts, Rockstar Games' new title may have generated around $1.84 billion in revenue within the first 24 hours of its release. If these figures are confirmed, GTA VI will become one of the biggest launches in the history of the video game market.
Reports suggest that over 19 million copies of the game were sold in the first day. This result could be more than double the figure set by GTA V, which held the record in 2013. However, it is not yet appropriate to accept these numbers as confirmed results until the official financial report from Take-Two Interactive is released.
Were over 19 million copies sold in the first 24 hours?
According to estimates attributed to market analysts, approximately 19.05 million copies of GTA VI were sold on its release day. Based on this, the game's revenue is estimated at around $1.84 billion.
If these figures are true, GTA VI could be one of the most successful launches not only in video games but in the global entertainment industry. To achieve such a result, the game must have had extraordinary demand in terms of public interest, pre-orders, and day-one purchases.
However, the information regarding 19.05 million copies and $1.84 billion should be viewed as estimates attributed to analysts rather than officially confirmed statistics.
GTA V's record could be more than doubled
The potential result of GTA VI looks even more impressive when compared to its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V.
In 2013, it was reported that GTA V generated approximately $800–815 million in its first 24 hours. At the time, this result was one of the record-breaking figures for the video game industry.
The new installment's potential result of $1.84 billion is more than double the launch figure of GTA V. This comparison gives an idea of the scale of interest surrounding GTA VI.
It is claimed that there was multi-billion dollar interest even before the game's release
Pre-orders are also specifically mentioned in forecasts regarding the financial success of GTA VI. Some analyses and publications have cited data suggesting that the game had already collected over $1.5 billion through pre-orders before its official release.
If confirmed, such a figure would mean that the pre-release market demand for the game was also at a historically high level. For several years, GTA VI has been one of the most discussed video game projects globally.
GTA VI is currently only on consoles
According to the provided information, GTA VI is currently intended for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A version for computers has not yet been released.
This aspect is also considered an important factor for analysts when evaluating potential sales results. If the game is later released on the PC platform, its audience could expand further, and sales figures could increase.
Could GTA VI earn $3 billion in its first week?
According to some forecasts, GTA VI's revenue in its first week could reach $3 billion. This is currently an analyst expectation and not a confirmed financial result.
If such a forecast comes true, GTA VI could go down in history as one of the largest commercial launches in the entertainment industry. However, to accurately assess this, the official data from Take-Two Interactive must be published.
For now, the numbers surrounding GTA VI remain analytical estimates that show how much economic potential the gaming industry possesses. Official statistics will allow for determining the true scale of the claims regarding this record.
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