The Uzbekistan men's national team will compete in the tournament with 10 boxers, while the women's team will be represented by 8. Below is the announced roster of our national team for the World Cup final stage in Tashkent.

Men:

50 kg — Shodiyorjon Melikuziyev

55 kg — Asilbek Jalilov

60 kg — Samandar Olimov

65 kg — Abdurakhmon Makhmudjonov

70 kg — Abdulloh Madaminov

75 kg — Safarmurod Allaberganov

80 kg — Javohir Ummataliyev

85 kg — Norbek Abdullayev

90 kg — Akmaljon Isroilov

Over 90 kg — Jahongir Zokirov

Women:

48 kg — Farzona Fozilova

51 kg — Feruza Kazakova

54 kg — Nigina Uktamova

57 kg — Khumorabonu Mamajonova

60 kg — Sitora Turdibekova

65 kg — Navbakhor Khamidova

70 kg — Aziza Zokirova

80 kg — Rukhshona Parpiyeva

Representatives of continents to gather in Tashkent

World Boxing's 2026 World Cup final stage will be held in Tashkent from November 26 to December 4. The competition is one of the key tournaments within the new international system of world boxing, featuring strong boxers from various countries.

The Kazakhstan national team is also expected to participate in the competition. However, the official roster for the neighboring country's representatives has not yet been announced.

A significant opportunity for Uzbek boxers on home soil

The final stage in Tashkent is not only an opportunity for Uzbek boxers to win medals but also to further strengthen their position on the international stage. The home-field advantage, the support of the fans, and the prestige of the World Cup are further increasing interest in the competition.

Now, the main focus will be on the level of preparation of our 18 boxers, which athletes will reach the finals, and what results the Uzbekistan national team will achieve in the medal standings.

The World Cup final stage in Tashkent kicks off on November 26. Uzbek fans are expecting worthy results and championship podiums from their boxers on home soil.