Uzbekistan national boxing team roster for the World Cup announced
The Uzbekistan men's national team will compete in the tournament with 10 boxers, while the women's team will be represented by 8. Below is the announced roster of our national team for the World Cup final stage in Tashkent.
Men:
50 kg — Shodiyorjon Melikuziyev
55 kg — Asilbek Jalilov
60 kg — Samandar Olimov
65 kg — Abdurakhmon Makhmudjonov
70 kg — Abdulloh Madaminov
75 kg — Safarmurod Allaberganov
80 kg — Javohir Ummataliyev
85 kg — Norbek Abdullayev
90 kg — Akmaljon Isroilov
Over 90 kg — Jahongir Zokirov
Women:
48 kg — Farzona Fozilova
51 kg — Feruza Kazakova
54 kg — Nigina Uktamova
57 kg — Khumorabonu Mamajonova
60 kg — Sitora Turdibekova
65 kg — Navbakhor Khamidova
70 kg — Aziza Zokirova
80 kg — Rukhshona Parpiyeva
Representatives of continents to gather in Tashkent
World Boxing's 2026 World Cup final stage will be held in Tashkent from November 26 to December 4. The competition is one of the key tournaments within the new international system of world boxing, featuring strong boxers from various countries.
The Kazakhstan national team is also expected to participate in the competition. However, the official roster for the neighboring country's representatives has not yet been announced.
A significant opportunity for Uzbek boxers on home soil
The final stage in Tashkent is not only an opportunity for Uzbek boxers to win medals but also to further strengthen their position on the international stage. The home-field advantage, the support of the fans, and the prestige of the World Cup are further increasing interest in the competition.
Now, the main focus will be on the level of preparation of our 18 boxers, which athletes will reach the finals, and what results the Uzbekistan national team will achieve in the medal standings.
The World Cup final stage in Tashkent kicks off on November 26. Uzbek fans are expecting worthy results and championship podiums from their boxers on home soil.
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