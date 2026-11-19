Aurélien Tchouaméni, one of the key players in the Real Madrid squad, will remain with the team for many more years. The French midfielder has extended his contract with the "Los Blancos" until June 30, 2032. The player himself did not hide that he accepted this decision with great excitement and gratitude.

For Tchouaméni, playing at the Santiago Bernabéu is not just a part of his career. He emphasized that the opportunity to defend the honor of Real Madrid and create new history with the club is a great privilege.

Tchouaméni agrees to stay with Real Madrid for several more years

Aurélien Tchouaméni has been defending the honor of the Madrid club since the summer of 2022. Over the past time, he has become one of the team's essential players.

The French midfielder has appeared in 205 matches for Real Madrid and won eight trophies with the team. Among them are prestigious titles such as the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish league title.

According to the new agreement, Tchouaméni will remain with the Madrid side until June 30, 2032. This signifies the club's trust in the player and shows that they see him as an important part of their long-term plans.

"Continuing this journey evokes indescribable emotions"

After the contract extension, Tchouaméni addressed the fans on his social media page. He emphasized that he is happy about the opportunity to continue his career at Real Madrid.

"Defending the honor of Real Madrid, playing for the Madridistas at the Santiago Bernabéu and anywhere in the world is a great privilege.

The opportunity to continue this journey evokes indescribable emotions in me. Thank you all for the trust and support! I remember with affection all the wonderful moments we have experienced together in recent years. But above all, I am thinking about the events that await us ahead. Because together, we still have many new chapters to write," the French footballer wrote.

Real Madrid relies on Tchouaméni in future plans

205 matches and eight trophies are the results Tchouaméni has achieved during his career in Madrid. Now, several more years of great responsibility await him.

While the new contract clarifies the player's future at the club, it was also an important step for Real Madrid in ensuring squad stability. Tchouaméni does not intend to stop at past achievements.

The most important aspect of his message is this: the French midfielder is not thinking about the trophies left behind, but about the new history to be written together in the future. This means the goals of Tchouaméni and Real Madrid are far from over.