A new format may emerge in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans for four-party negotiations involving representatives from Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. It is reported that a neutral territory is being sought for the meeting, though the exact date and location have not yet been determined.

Merz made this announcement in Berlin during a press conference following a meeting with participants of a "coalition of the willing." According to the German Chancellor, the parties are considering the possibility of organizing the negotiations in the near future.

UAE option also being considered for negotiations

Friedrich Merz emphasized that the issue of choosing a neutral location for the upcoming meeting is under discussion. He mentioned the United Arab Emirates as one of the potential venues.

"This could be, for example, in the United Arab Emirates. Through this, we will have the opportunity to present our common European position," the German Chancellor said.

According to Merz's statement, the negotiations are planned with the hope that Russia will also join the process. However, there is currently no information indicating that Moscow has officially agreed to participate in a meeting in this format.

The European side considers the preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the provision of robust security guarantees for the country, and its integration into the European security system as priority issues.

Who might Europe send to the negotiations?

According to Politico, the European Union has also reached an agreement on the composition of a delegation that could participate in expert-level negotiations with Russia.

The European side is expected to include representatives from the E5 group—Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, and Poland—as well as representatives from the European Commission and the European Council.

It is reported that there were disagreements among European countries for several weeks regarding who should participate in the negotiations. However, according to the provided information, an agreement on the delegation's composition was reached following an informal summit in Dublin.

Europe's participation in this format signifies that the continent's nations are seeking to independently present their position in diplomatic processes regarding Ukraine.

Europe wants to avoid being sidelined from discussions on Ukraine's fate

Diplomatic efforts surrounding the negotiations once again demonstrate the desire of European countries to be directly involved in the decision-making process regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Berlin's position, Ukraine's territorial integrity, security guarantees, and its place in the European security system should be key areas of the upcoming discussions.

However, the four-party meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, the US, and Europe is still being referred to as a planned format. Final agreements regarding the exact date, location, official list of participants, and agenda have not been announced.

For this reason, the diplomatic initiative should currently be assessed as a statement regarding a potential negotiation format rather than an agreement reached to end the war.

Editor's note: Some details regarding the European delegation and the four-party format were based on the information provided by the source. They are presented with cautious attribution rather than as officially confirmed final decisions. Previous statements by Germany regarding negotiations with European participation also indicate that the issue of European involvement in the diplomatic process is being discussed.